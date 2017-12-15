FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 15, 2017
Sections
Featured
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Smith double-century leaves England bereft of answers
The Ashes
Smith double-century leaves England bereft of answers
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Brexit
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 15, 2017 / 8:21 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 15, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 15

Nagpur, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Gram prices today moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy
condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment in
limited deals.
About 250 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar gavarani reported higher in open market here on good seasonal demand from local 
     traders.

   * Wheat mill quality recovered in open market on good buying support from local
     traders.
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,150, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 8,200-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,525-4,675, Gram Super best 
    – 7,300-7,500

   * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,300-3,700         3,450-3,780
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,765-3,924
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,570-1,656        1,525-1,680
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,000-6,400        6,000-6,400
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            4,550-4,600        4,550-4,600
     Desi gram Raw                4,650-4,950         4,650-4,950
     Gram Kabuli                12,400-13,000        12,400-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,200-6,400        6,200-6,400
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,900-6,100        5,900-6,100
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,400-5,600        5,400-5,600
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,100-5,300        5,100-5,300
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,200-4,300        4,150-4,250
     Tuar Karnataka             4,700-4,950        4,700-4,950
     Masoor dal best            5,100-5,400        5,100-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,700-4,950        4,700-4,950
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,200-7,600         7,200-7,600
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,600-6,900        6,600-6,900
     Moong dal Chilka            5,600-6,500        5,600-6,500
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,600-8,100        7,600-8,100
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500       8,500-9,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,000-7,500        6,000-7,500    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,600-6,800        5,600-6,800     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,300-5,500        5,200-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-2,900         2,800-2,950
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,100-3,200        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,400-3,800        3,400-3,800   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,800-1,900        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,300-2,700        2,300-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,500        3,000-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,250-3,600        3,250-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,900-5,200        4,900-5,200
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,200-14,000        10,200-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,200-7,500        5,300-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.