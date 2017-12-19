FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 19, 2017
#Domestic News
December 19, 2017 / 8:22 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 19, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 19

Nagpur, Dec 19 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices today showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture
content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment. 
About 200 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram Kabuli quoted weak in open market here in absence of buyers amid good supply 
     from producing regions.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties declined here in open market on poor demand from local traders.

   * Udid varieties and Batri dal reported showed weak tendency on lack of demand from 
     local traders. 
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,150, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 8,200-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,525-4,675, Gram Super best 
    – 7,300-7,500

   * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,200-3,650         3,200-3,700
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,600-3,800         3,700-3,870
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,600-1,642        1,525-1,640
     Gram Super Best Bold            6,600-7,500        6,600-7,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,000-6,300        6,000-6,300
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            3,900-3,950        3,900-3,950
     Desi gram Raw                4,700-4,900         4,700-4,900
     Gram Kabuli                12,200-13,000        12,400-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,100-6,300        6,100-6,300
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,700-6,000        5,700-6,000
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,500-5,700        5,500-5,700
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,100-4,200        4,100-4,200
     Tuar Karnataka             4,600-4,850        4,600-4,850
     Masoor dal best            4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200
     Masoor dal medium            4,600-4,800        4,600-4,800
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,500-7,800         7,500-7,800
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,600-7,000        6,600-7,000
     Moong dal Chilka            5,800-6,500        5,800-6,500
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,200-9,300       8,500-9,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,500        6,000-6,800    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,200-6,400        5,600-6,800     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,500        5,200-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,900-3,000         2,900-3,000
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,100-3,200        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,400-3,800        3,400-3,800   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,800-1,900        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,300-2,700        2,300-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,500        3,000-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,250-3,600        3,250-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,900-5,200        4,900-5,200
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,400-14,000        10,400-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,400-7,500        5,400-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 8.9 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
