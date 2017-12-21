Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 21, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 21 Nagpur, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices today showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment. About 400 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka reported higher in open market on renewed marriage season demand from local traders. * Moong Chamki reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,150, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,525-4,675, Gram Super best – 7,300-7,500 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,300-3,940 3,400-3,950 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,500-4,040 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,658 1,600-1,640 Gram Super Best Bold 6,600-7,500 6,600-7,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Desi gram Raw 4,750-4,950 4,750-4,950 Gram Kabuli 12,200-13,000 12,200-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Tuar Gavarani New 4,150-4,250 4,100-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,900 4,600-4,850 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,500 5,800-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,400-7,900 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,200-9,300 8,200-9,300 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,500 5,800-6,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,400 5,200-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)