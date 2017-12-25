FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 25, 2017
#Domestic News
December 25, 2017 / 8:12 AM / in a day

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 25, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 25

Nagpur, Dec 25 (Reuters) – Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local traders. Easy condition in gram prices in other
manids also affected sentiment in thin trading activity.
About 200 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties reported higher in open market on increased seasonal demand from 
     local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Government decision to impose 
     import duty on gram also helped to push up prices.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties too recovered in open market on renewed seasonal demand from local
     traders amid tight supply from producing regions.

   * Masoor varieties firmed up in open market in increased buying support from local 
     traders. 
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,100-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,800-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,300-4,400, Gram Super best 
    – 6,200-6,800

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,200-3,720         3,200-3,900
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,800-4,400
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,600-1,658        1,600-1,640
     Gram Super Best Bold            6,400-7,000        6,300-6,900
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            5,800-6,100        5,700-6,000
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            4,350-4,450        4,200-4,300
     Desi gram Raw                4,600-4,700         4,500-4,600
     Gram Kabuli                12,400-13,000        12,200-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,600-6,800        6,400-6,600
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,100-6,300        5,900-6,100
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,800-6,100        5,500-5,700
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,500-5,700        5,400-5,500
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,350-4,450        4,200-4,300
     Tuar Karnataka             4,650-4,900        4,650-4,900
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,400        4,900-5,200
     Masoor dal medium            4,800-5,000        4,600-4,800
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,200-7,500         7,200-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000
     Moong dal Chilka            5,800-6,600        5,800-6,600
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000       8,000-9,000 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,800-7,000        5,800-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,200-6,400        5,200-6,400     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          3,000-3,100         3,000-3,100
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,100-3,200        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,400-3,800        3,400-3,800   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,800-1,850        1,800-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,000-3,600        3,000-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,400-2,800        2,400-2,800           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,200-3,600        3,200-3,600    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,600-2,700        2,600-2,700   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,800-4,200        3,800-4,200     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,300-3,600        3,300-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,900-5,200        4,900-5,200
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-13,500        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
