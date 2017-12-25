Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 25, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 25 Nagpur, Dec 25 (Reuters) – Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local traders. Easy condition in gram prices in other manids also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. About 200 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported higher in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Government decision to impose import duty on gram also helped to push up prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties too recovered in open market on renewed seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Masoor varieties firmed up in open market in increased buying support from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,100-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,800-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,300-4,400, Gram Super best – 6,200-6,800 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,200-3,720 3,200-3,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,658 1,600-1,640 Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-7,000 6,300-6,900 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,800-6,100 5,700-6,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,350-4,450 4,200-4,300 Desi gram Raw 4,600-4,700 4,500-4,600 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,000 12,200-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,600-6,800 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,100-6,300 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,800-6,100 5,500-5,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,500 Tuar Gavarani New 4,350-4,450 4,200-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,900 4,650-4,900 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,400 4,900-5,200 Masoor dal medium 4,800-5,000 4,600-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 5,800-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,400 5,200-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)