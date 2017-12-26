FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 26, 2017
#Domestic News
December 26, 2017 / 7:49 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 26, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 26

Nagpur, Dec 26 (Reuters) – Gram prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing
regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand
from South-based millers also helped to push up prices.
About 150 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Desi gram raw recovered further in open market on good seasonal demand from local 
     traders.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties too recovered in open market on renewed seasonal demand from local
     traders amid tight supply from producing regions.

   * Major rice varieties reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from 
     local traders. 
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,100-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,800-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,300-4,400, Gram Super best 
    – 6,200-6,800

   * Wheat and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,600-4,100         3,400-3,950
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,800-4,400
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,600-1,650        1,600-1,658
     Gram Super Best Bold            6,400-7,000        6,400-7,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            5,800-6,100        5,800-6,100
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            4,350-4,450        4,350-4,450
     Desi gram Raw                4,650-4,750         4,600-4,700
     Gram Kabuli                12,400-13,000        12,200-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,600-6,800        6,600-6,800
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,100-6,300        5,100-6,300
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,800-6,100        5,800-6,100
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,500-5,700        5,500-5,700
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,350-4,450        4,350-4,450
     Tuar Karnataka             4,650-4,900        4,650-4,900
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,200-7,500         7,200-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000
     Moong dal Chilka            5,800-6,600        5,800-6,600
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000       8,000-9,000 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,800-7,000        5,800-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,200-6,400        5,200-6,400     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          3,000-3,100         3,000-3,100
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,100-3,200        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,400-3,800        3,400-3,800   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,800-1,850        1,800-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,000-3,600        3,000-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,400-2,800        2,400-2,800           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,200-3,700        3,200-3,600    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,700-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,300-2,500        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,600-2,700        2,600-2,700   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        4,000-4,200        3,800-4,200     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,500-3,700        3,300-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      5,000-5,300        4,900-5,200
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,600-4,800        4,500-4,700   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-13,500        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
