Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 26, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 26 Nagpur, Dec 26 (Reuters) – Gram prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. About 150 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered further in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar varieties too recovered in open market on renewed seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Major rice varieties reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,100-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,800-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,300-4,400, Gram Super best – 6,200-6,800 * Wheat and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,600-4,100 3,400-3,950 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,658 Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-7,000 6,400-7,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450 Desi gram Raw 4,650-4,750 4,600-4,700 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,000 12,200-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,100-6,300 5,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Gavarani New 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,900 4,650-4,900 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 5,800-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,400 5,200-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,300-3,600 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 4,900-5,200 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,500-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)