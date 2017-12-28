FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 28, 2017
Sections
Featured
CEOs go M&A hunting as markets unleash dealmaking spirits
Business
CEOs go M&A hunting as markets unleash dealmaking spirits
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 28, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 28

Nagpur, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing
regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also
helped to push up prices.
About 250 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Desi gram raw recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar Karantaka reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply 
     from producing regions.

   * Batri dal reported higher in open market in good demand from local traders amid weak 
     supply from producing belts. 
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,100-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,800-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,300-4,400, Gram Super best 
    – 6,200-6,800

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,200-3,675         3,100-3,575
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                4,000-4,350
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,600-1,686        1,600-1,686
     Gram Super Best Bold            6,400-7,000        6,400-7,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            5,800-6,100        5,800-6,100
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            4,350-4,450        4,350-4,450
     Desi gram Raw                4,650-4,750         4,650-4,750
     Gram Kabuli                12,400-13,000        12,200-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,600-6,800        6,600-6,800
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,100-6,300        5,100-6,300
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,800-6,100        5,800-6,100
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,500-5,700        5,500-5,700
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,300-4,400        4,300-4,400
     Tuar Karnataka             4,600-4,850        4,650-4,900
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,200-7,500         7,200-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000
     Moong dal Chilka            5,800-6,600        5,800-6,600
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000       8,000-9,000 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,800-7,000        5,800-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,200-6,400        5,200-6,400     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,100-5,500        5,000-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          3,000-3,100         3,000-3,100
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,100-3,200        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,400-3,800        3,400-3,800   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,800-1,850        1,800-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,000-3,600        3,000-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,400-2,800        2,400-2,800           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,200-3,700        3,200-3,700    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,300-2,500        2,300-2,500      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,600-2,700        2,600-2,700   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        4,000-4,200        4,000-4,200     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,500-3,700        3,500-3,700    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      5,000-5,300        5,000-5,300
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,600-4,800        4,600-4,800   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-13,500        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 8.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 08 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.