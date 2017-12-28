Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 28, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 28 Nagpur, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. About 250 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar Karantaka reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Batri dal reported higher in open market in good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,100-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,800-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,300-4,400, Gram Super best – 6,200-6,800 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,200-3,675 3,100-3,575 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,350 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,686 1,600-1,686 Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-7,000 6,400-7,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450 Desi gram Raw 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,000 12,200-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,100-6,300 5,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Gavarani New 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,850 4,650-4,900 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 5,800-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,400 5,200-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 8.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)