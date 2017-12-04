FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 4, 2017
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty trades below 10,100, RCom falls; rupee firms
Middle East
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital
TECHNOLOGY
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
#Domestic News
December 4, 2017 / 8:24 AM / Updated a day ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 4, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 4

Nagpur, Dec 4 (Reuters) – Gram prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh
rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and repeated enquiries from
South-based millers also jacked up prices.
About 200 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders 
     amid ample stock in ready position.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties recovered here on increased marriage season demand from local traders.

   * Masoor and Moong varieties firmed up in open market here on increased seasonal 
     demand from local traders.
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,150, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 8,000-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,525-4,675, Gram Super best 
    – 7,300-7,500

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,400-4,500         3,400-4,370
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,500-3,850
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,600-1,698        1,600-1,680
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,000-6,400        6,000-6,400
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            4,550-4,600        4,550-4,600
     Desi gram Raw                4,600-4,900         4,600-4,900
     Gram Kabuli                12,400-13,000        12,400-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,200-6,400        6,100-6,300
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,900-6,100        5,700-5,900
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,400-5,600        5,400-5,500
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,100-5,300        5,100-5,200
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,100-4,200        4,000-4,100
     Tuar Karnataka             4,600-4,900        4,550-4,850
     Masoor dal best            5,000-5,400        5,000-5,200
     Masoor dal medium            4,700-4,900        4,600-4,800
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,200-7,600         7,100-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,600-6,900        6,400-6,700
     Moong dal Chilka            5,600-6,500        5,200-6,000
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,500-8,000        7,000-7,500
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,000       8,500-9,000 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,800-7,000        5,800-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,300-6,400        5,300-6,400     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,200        5,100-5,200
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-2,900         2,800-2,900
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,100-3,200        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,400-3,800        3,400-3,800   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,850-1,950        1,850-1,950   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,450        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,150        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,300-2,700        2,300-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,500        3,000-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,250-3,600        3,250-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,900-5,200        4,900-5,200
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,200-14,000        10,200-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,200-7,500        5,300-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,700-5,000        4,700-5,000   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.3 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
