Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 7, 2017
#Domestic News
December 7, 2017 / 8:56 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 7, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 7

Nagpur, Dec 7 (Reuters) – Gram prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall in
Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices.
About 300 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Desi gram raw recovered in open market here on renewed marriage season demand from 
     local traders.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar Karnataka reported higher in open market on renewed marriage season demand from 
     local traders.

   * Rice Chinnor recovered strongly in open market here on increased seasonal demand 
     from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions.
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,150, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 8,200-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,525-4,675, Gram Super best 
    – 7,300-7,500

   * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,500-4,175         3,500-4,250
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,400-3,880
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,600-1,698        1,600-1,680
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,000-6,400        6,000-6,400
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            4,550-4,600        4,550-4,600
     Desi gram Raw                4,600-4,900         4,550-4,850
     Gram Kabuli                12,400-13,000        12,400-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,200-6,400        6,200-6,400
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,900-6,100        5,900-6,100
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,400-5,600        5,400-5,600
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,100-5,300        5,100-5,300
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,150-4,250        4,100-4,200
     Tuar Karnataka             4,650-4,900        4,600-4,900
     Masoor dal best            5,000-5,400        5,000-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,700-4,900        4,600-4,800
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,200-7,600         7,200-7,600
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,600-6,900        6,600-6,900
     Moong dal Chilka            5,600-6,500        5,600-6,500
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500       8,500-9,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,000-7,500        6,000-7,500    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,600-6,800        5,600-6,800     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,850-2,950         2,850-2,950
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,100-3,200        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,400-3,800        3,400-3,800   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,300-2,700        2,300-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,500        3,000-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,250-3,600        3,250-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,900-5,200        4,900-5,200
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,200-14,000        10,200-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,200-7,500        5,300-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,400-5,700    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,200-5,500        5,000-5,200   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
