Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- December 8, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 8 Nagpur, Dec 8 (Reuters) – Gram prices shot up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices, upward trend on NCDEX and repeated demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. About 250 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders. * Batri dal firmed up in open market here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,150, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,525-4,675, Gram Super best – 7,300-7,500 * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,174-4,325 3,900-4,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,400-3,880 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,690 1,600-1,698 Gram Super Best Bold 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Desi gram Raw 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,000 12,400-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Tuar Gavarani New 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,900 4,650-4,900 Masoor dal best 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,700-4,900 4,600-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Moong Mogar Medium 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,500 5,600-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,800 5,600-6,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,500 5,200-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,700 2,300-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,600 3,250-3,600 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-14,000 10,200-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-7,500 5,300-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)