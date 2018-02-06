Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- February 06, 2018

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 6, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local millers amid good supply from producing belts. High moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected prices. About 400 bags of gram and 1,200 bags of tuar reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Batri dal showed weak tendency in open market here lack of demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,400-6,600, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,600-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,600, Gram – 3,500-3,600, Gram Super best – 5,200-5,700 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,100-3,825 3,000-3,925 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-4,540 3,900-4,570 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,712 1,600-1,704 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900 Desi gram Raw 3,850-3,900 3,800-3,850 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,100 12,500-13,100 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Gavarani New 4,250-4,550 4,250-4,550 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor dal medium 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,500 5,800-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,200-7,700 7,200-7,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-7,000 5,600-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,700-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,600 2,550-2,650 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,250 3,150-3,250 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Rice Shriram new (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)