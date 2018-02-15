Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- February 15, 2018

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 15, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 15 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and poor quality arrival also affected prices. About 200 bags of gram and 100 bags of tuar reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw moved down in open market on poor demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders. * Wheat mill quality and wheat Lokwan moved down in open market here on lack of buying support from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,500-6,700, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,600-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,600, Gram – 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best – 5,400-5,800 * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,300-3,751 3,300-3,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,100-4,280 4,100-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,650-1,770 1,650-1,750 Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Desi gram Raw 3,800-3,900 3,850-3,950 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,100 12,500-13,100 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Gavarani New 4,550-4,750 4,550-4,750 Tuar Karnataka 4,550-4,750 4,550-4,750 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor dal medium 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,800 5,800-6,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,400-8,000 7,400-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 5,800-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,775-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 2,000-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Rice Shriram new (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)