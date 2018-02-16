FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 8:17 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- February 16, 2018

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 16, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local millers. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses, weak
supply from producing regions and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also boosted
prices.
About 700 bags of gram and 900 bags of tuar reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka showed upward tendency in open market here on good 
     seasonal demand from local traders. 

   * Watana green recovered in open market here on increased buying 
     support from local traders.  
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,500-6,700, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,600-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,600, Gram – 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best 
    – 5,400-5,800

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,300-3,775         3,300-3,730
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                4,100-4,390         4,100-4,300
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,650-1,770        1,650-1,750
     Gram Super Best Bold            5,500-6,000        5,500-6,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            5,000-5,200        5,000-5,200
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            3,900-4,000        3,900-4,000
     Desi gram Raw                3,800-3,900         3,800-3,900
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,100        12,500-13,100
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,800-7,000        6,800-7,000
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,400-6,600        6,400-6,600
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        6,000-6,400        6,000-6,400
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,600-4,800        4,550-4,750
     Tuar Karnataka             4,650-4,850        4,550-4,750
     Masoor dal best            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor dal medium            4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,500-8,000         7,500-8,000
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000
     Moong dal Chilka            5,800-6,800        5,800-6,800
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,400-8,000        7,400-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,500       8,000-8,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,800-7,000        5,800-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,900-6,300        5,900-6,300     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        4,600-5,000        4,600-5,000
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,400-2,500         2,400-2,500
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,100-3,200        3,100-3,200
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    4,200-4,300        4,100-4,200   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,150-2,350           2,150-2,350         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,950-2,100        1,950-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,200-3,800        3,200-3,800    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,400-2,700        2,400-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,500-4,000        3,500-4,000    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,200        3,000-3,200 
     Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG)        3,300-3,500        3,300-3,500   
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,500-2,700        2,500-2,700      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,600-2,800        2,600-2,800   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500
     Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        4,500-4,800        4,500-4,800     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,900-4,300        3,900-4,300
     Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG)        4,000-4,400        4,000-4,400    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      5,200-5,600        5,200-5,600
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,700-4,900        4,700-4,900
     Rice Shriram new (100 INR/KG)    4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-14,000        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    6,100-6,300        6,100-6,300    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,500-5,700        5,500-5,700
     Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG)    5,600-5,800        5,600-5,800   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)
