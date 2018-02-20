Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- February 20, 2018

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 20, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in Coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut oil prices up. Trading activity in major edible and non-edible oils reported weak because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed up prices here. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-37,500 33,000-37,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-37,600 33,100-37,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,800-39,300 38,800-39,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 33,400-37,200 Amravati 1,000 33,000-37,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 33,300-37,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 39,200, Washim – 38,000, Khamgaon – 39,200, Dhulia – 39,000, Hingoli – 39,600, Jalna – 39,000, Nandurbar – 39,000, Latur – 39,400, Nanded – 38,500, Solapur – 39,500, Sangli – 39,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,300 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,100-2,441 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 772 772 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 732 732 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,430 3,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 766 766 Soyoil Solvent 726 726 Cottonseed refined 737 737 Cottonseed solvent 717 717 AKOLA Soyoil refined 770 770 Soyoil Solvent 727 727 Cottonseed refined oil 746 746 Cottonseed solvent 726 726 DHULIA Soyoil refined 773 773 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 767 767 JALNA Soyoil refined 774 774 NANDED Soyoil refined 758 758 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 758, Parbhani – 768, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 772, Sangli – 773. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,200, Washim – 32,700, Dhulia – 33,500, Hingoli – 33,500, Jalna – 33,000, Nandurbar – 33,300, Khamgaon – 32,300, Latur – 35,000, Nanded – 33,400, Parbhani – 33,000, Solapur – 33,300, Dharwad – 35,000, Sangli – 34,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *