February 20, 2018 / 9:05 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- February 20, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 20, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in Coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut oil prices up. Trading activity in major edible and
non-edible oils reported weak because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil, sources said
Tuesday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed,
    Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid 
    weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya 
    Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed up prices here.
    About 500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    34,000-37,500       33,000-37,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    34,100-37,600       33,100-37,300          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     38,800-39,300       38,800-39,300          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               33,400-37,200
    Amravati               1,000               33,000-37,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            33,300-37,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 39,200, Washim – 38,000, Khamgaon – 39,200, Dhulia – 39,000, 
    Hingoli – 39,600, Jalna – 39,000, Nandurbar – 39,000, 
    Latur – 39,400, Nanded – 38,500, Solapur – 39,500, Sangli – 39,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,100-1,300
    Dhan                  n.a.            n.a.             2,100-2,441
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         772            772
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         732            732    
    Cottonseed refined                             760            760
    Cottonseed solvent                             740            740
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    840            840
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,430          3,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 766            766
    Soyoil Solvent                                 726            726
    Cottonseed refined                             737            737
    Cottonseed solvent                             717            717

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 770            770
    Soyoil Solvent                                 727            727        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         746          746 
    Cottonseed solvent                             726            726

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 773            773
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                767            767
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   774            774
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 758            758
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 758, 
    Parbhani – 768, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 772, Sangli – 773.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  33,000-33,500       33,000-33,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,200, 
    Washim – 32,700, Dhulia – 33,500, Hingoli – 33,500, Jalna – 33,000,
    Nandurbar – 33,300, Khamgaon – 32,300, Latur – 35,000, Nanded – 33,400,
    Parbhani – 33,000, Solapur – 33,300, Dharwad – 35,000, Sangli – 34,200

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *
