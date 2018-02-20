Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- February 20, 2018

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 20, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices. About 1,100 bags of gram and 1,200 bags of tuar reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. * Udid varieties reported down in open market here in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,300-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,200-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,400, Gram – 3,900-4,000, Gram Super best – 5,400-5,800 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,300-4,042 3,200-3,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,422 3,750-4,360 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,700-1,772 1,700-1,760 Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,050 3,900-4,050 Desi gram Raw 3,850-3,950 3,800-3,900 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,100 12,500-13,100 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Tuar Gavarani New 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor dal medium 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,800 5,800-6,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,500-8,500 8,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,500 5,800-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,900-6,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Rice Shriram new (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)