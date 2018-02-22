FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 8:14 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- February 22, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 22, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 22 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall in
Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices here. 
About 2,200 bags of gram and 1,200 bags of tuar reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according
to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Desi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market here on lack of demand from local 
     traders.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.

   * Rice BPT and Chinnor varieties recovered in open market here on seasonal demand from 
     local traders amid weak supply from producing regions.      
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,300-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,200-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,400, Gram – 3,900-4,000, Gram Super best 
    – 5,400-5,800

   * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,200-3,840         3,300-3,970
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                4,000-4,400         4,000-4,460
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,700-1,796        1,700-1,772
     Gram Super Best Bold            5,500-6,000        5,500-6,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            3,900-4,050        3,900-4,050
     Desi gram Raw                3,800-3,900         3,850-3,950
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,100        12,500-13,100
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,600-6,800        6,600-6,800
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,200-6,400        6,200-6,400
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        6,000-6,300        6,000-6,300
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,600-6,000        5,600-6,000
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,400-4,500        4,400-4,500
     Tuar Karnataka             4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700
     Masoor dal best            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor dal medium            4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,500-8,000         7,500-8,000
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000
     Moong dal Chilka            5,800-6,800        5,800-6,800
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,500-8,500       7,500-8,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,600-6,500        5,600-6,500    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,700-6,000        5,700-6,000     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,400-2,500         2,400-2,500
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,100-3,200        3,100-3,200
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    4,200-4,300        4,200-4,300   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,150-2,350           2,150-2,350         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,950-2,100        1,950-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,200-3,800        3,200-3,800    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,400-2,700        2,400-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,500-3,800        3,400-3,700    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,200        2,900-3,100 
     Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG)        3,500-4,000        3,400-4,000   
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,500-2,700        2,500-2,700      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,600-2,800        2,600-2,800   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500
     Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        4,200-4,600        4,500-4,800     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,900-4,300
     Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG)        4,200-4,600        4,200-4,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      5,500-5,800        5,500-5,800
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    5,000-5,100        5,000-5,100
     Rice Shriram new (100 INR/KG)    5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-14,000        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    6,100-6,500        6,000-6,400    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,500-5,900        5,400-5,800
     Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG)    6,000-6,200        5,600-5,800   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.7 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)
