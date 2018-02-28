Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- February 28, 2018

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 28, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 28 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local millers. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses, fresh fall on NCDEX and good overseas supply also affected prices in thin trading activity. About 2,800 bags of gram and 2,400 bags of tuar reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw reported higher in open market here on increased buying support from local traders. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Major varieties firmed up in open market here on good Holi festival demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,300-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,200-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,400, Gram – 3,700-3,900, Gram Super best – 5,400-5,800 * Rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,100-3,465 3,100-3,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,230 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,700-1,758 1,700-1,790 Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,050 Desi gram Raw 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,100 12,500-13,100 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Tuar Gavarani New 4,550-4,650 4,550-4,650 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,850 4,650-4,850 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor dal medium 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,700-6,700 5,700-6,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,800-8,500 7,800-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,500 5,900-6,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,300 4,800-5,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,450 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-4,000 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Rice Shriram new (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,500 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)