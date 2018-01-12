Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- January 12, 2018

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-January 12, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing region. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Moong Chilka and Moong Chamki recovered in open market here on good demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,000-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,800-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,600, Gram – 4,300-4,400, Gram Super best – 6,400-7,000 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,200-3,550 3,200-3,670 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction N.a. 3,500-3,935 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,580-1,728 1,600-1,695 Gram Super Best Bold 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Desi gram Raw 4,500-4,650 4,550-4,700 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,000 12,400-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Tuar Gavarani New 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Masoor dal best 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,900-6,500 5,800-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,600-8,100 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 5,800-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,200 5,000-6,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,450 2,350-2,450 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)