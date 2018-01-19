FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
January 19, 2018 / 8:28 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- January 19, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-January 19, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 19 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid  good supply from
producing regions. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram prices, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses
and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices here.
About 150 bags of gram and 300 bags of tuar reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar Karnataka moved down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid 
     good supply from producing regions. 

   * Moong Chilka recovered in open market here on increased buying support 
     from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. 
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,400-6,600, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,600-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,600, Gram – 4,300-4,400, Gram Super best 
    – 6,200-6,700

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in limited trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,000-3,500         3,100-3,600
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,600-4,400         3,700-4,480
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,590-1,736        1,580-1,725
     Gram Super Best Bold            6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,000-6,200        6,000-6,200
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            3,900-4,000        3,900-4,000
     Desi gram Raw                4,000-4,250         4,000-4,250
     Gram Kabuli                12,400-13,000        12,400-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,600-6,800        6,600-6,800
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,300-6,500        6,300-6,500
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,400-5,700        5,400-5,700
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,350-4,650        4,350-4,650
     Tuar Karnataka             4,650-4,850        4,700-4,900
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,700-5,000        4,700-5,000
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,500-8,000         7,500-8,000
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000
     Moong dal Chilka            5,900-6,600        5,800-6,600
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000       8,000-9,000 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,800-7,000        5,800-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,000-6,400        5,000-6,400     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,300        5,000-5,300
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,500-2,600         2,500-2,600
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,200-3,350        3,200-3,350
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,400-3,800        3,400-3,800   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,150-2,350           2,150-2,350         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,150-2,400        2,150-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,200-3,700        3,200-3,700    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,400-2,700        2,400-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,500-4,000        3,500-4,000    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,200        3,000-3,200 
     Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG)        2,800-3,500        2,800-3,500   
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,500-2,700        2,500-2,700      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,600-2,800        2,600-2,800   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500
     Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,450        2,300-2,450   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        4,200-4,600        4,200-4,600     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        4,000-4,400        4,000-4,400    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,700-5,000        4,700-5,000
     Rice Shriram new (100 INR/KG)    4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-14,000        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    6,200-6,400        6,200-6,400    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,600-5,900        5,600-5,900
     Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 9.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.