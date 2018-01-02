Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- January 2, 2018

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-January 2, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 2 (Reuters) – Gram prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in other mandis and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh mandi also affected sentiment. About 100 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Udid varieties, Batri dal and Lakhodi dal reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,000-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,800-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,600, Gram – 4,300-4,400, Gram Super best – 6,400-7,000 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,050-3,700 3,200-3,700 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,400-4,090 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,684 Gram Super Best Bold 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Desi gram Raw 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,000 12,400-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Tuar Gavarani New 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor dal best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Masoor dal medium 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,500 5,800-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,500 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 6,000-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,200 5,200-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,100-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,600 2,700-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)