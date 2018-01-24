Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- January 24, 2018

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-January 24, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 24 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing belts. Downward trend on NCDEX in gram, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses and high moisture content arrival also affected prices in weak trading activity. About 200 bags of gram and 400 bags of tuar reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka showed weak tendency in open market here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. * Wheat Lokwan and wheat Sharbati varieties reported higher in open market here on increased demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,400-6,600, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,600-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,600, Gram – 3,100-3,400, Gram Super best – 5,200-5,700 * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,500 3,100-3,450 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,400 4,000-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,590-1,706 1,550-1,736 Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 3,700-3,850 3,700-3,850 Desi gram Raw 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,000 12,400-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Gavarani New 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor dal medium 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,900-6,600 5,900-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 5,800-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,400 5,000-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,050 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,450-2,450 2,550-2,650 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,200-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,600 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice Shriram new (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)