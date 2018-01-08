FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- January 8, 2018
#Domestic News
January 8, 2018 / 8:35 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- January 8, 2018

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-January 8, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 8 (Reuters) – Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment in limited deals.
About 100 bags of gram reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties reported down in open market here on lack of demand from local 
     traders amid good supply from producing regions.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar gavarani recovered strong in open market in increased seasonal demand from 
     local traders. 

   * Watana dal reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders. 
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,000-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,800-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,600, Gram – 4,300-4,400, Gram Super best 
    – 6,400-7,000

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,200-3,500         3,200-3,600
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,500-3,935         3,500-3,900
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,600-1,694        1,600-1,706
     Gram Super Best Bold            6,800-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,000-6,300        6,000-6,500
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            4,000-4,100        4,100-4,200
     Desi gram Raw                4,600-4,750         4,650-4,750
     Gram Kabuli                12,400-13,000        12,400-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,200-6,500        6,200-6,500
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,900-6,100        5,900-6,100
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,700-5,900        5,700-5,900
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,300-5,600        5,300-5,600
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,400-4,500        4,300-4,400
     Tuar Karnataka             4,600-4,800        4,600-4,800
     Masoor dal best            5,000-5,200        5,000-5,200
     Masoor dal medium            4,700-4,900        4,700-4,900
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,500-8,000         7,500-8,000
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000
     Moong dal Chilka            5,800-6,500        5,800-6,500
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,400-7,900        7,500-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,500       8,000-8,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,800-7,000        5,800-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,000-6,200        5,000-6,200     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,100-5,500        5,000-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,500-2,600         2,500-2,600
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,300-3,400        3,200-3,300
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,400-3,800        3,400-3,800   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,150-2,350           2,150-2,350         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,950-2,150        1,950-2,150
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,200-3,700        3,200-3,700    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,400-2,800        2,400-2,800           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,200-3,600        3,200-3,600    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,700-2,800        2,700-2,800    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,300-2,500        2,300-2,500      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,350-2,450        2,350-2,450   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        4,100-4,500        4,100-4,500     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,500-3,900        3,500-3,900    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      5,000-5,400        5,000-5,400
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,400-4,900        4,400-4,900   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-13,500        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.7 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
