FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Domestic News
March 6, 2018 / 8:21 AM / in 2 days

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- March 06, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-March 6, 2018

Nagpur, Mar 6 (Reuters) – Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local millers amid tight supply from producing
belts. Notable hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and repeated enquiries
from South-based millers also jacked up prices. 
About 1,100 bags of gram reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Desi gram raw showed upward tendency in open market here on good buying support from 
     local traders.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on lack of demand from local traders 
    amid ample stock in ready position.

   * Lakhodi dal reported higher in open market here on good demand from local traders.       
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,300-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,200-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,400, Gram – 3,700-3,900, Gram Super best 
    – 5,400-5,800

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,200-3,600         3,100-3,500
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,600-4,100
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,700-1,758        1,700-1,760
     Gram Super Best Bold            5,500-6,000        5,500-6,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            3,900-4,000        3,900-4,050
     Desi gram Raw                3,850-3,950         3,800-3,900
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,100        12,500-13,100
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,600-6,800        6,600-6,800
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,200-6,400        6,200-6,400
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        6,000-6,200        6,000-6,200
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,600-5,900        5,600-5,900
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,350-4,450        4,350-4,450
     Tuar Karnataka             4,550-4,750        4,550-4,750
     Masoor dal best            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor dal medium            4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,500-8,000         7,500-8,000
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000
     Moong dal Chilka            5,700-6,700        5,700-6,700
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,800-8,500       7,800-8,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,900-6,500        5,900-6,500    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,900-6,100        5,900-6,100     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        4,800-5,300        4,800-5,300
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,650-2,750         2,600-2,700
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,400-3,500        3,400-3,500
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    4,200-4,300        4,200-4,300   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,100        2,000-2,100
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,850-1,950        1,850-1,950   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,150-2,350           2,150-2,350         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,350-2,450        2,350-2,450    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   2,100-2,200        2,100-2,200
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,200-4,000        3,200-4,000    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,400-2,800        2,400-2,800           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,500-4,000        3,500-4,000    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,400        3,000-3,400 
     Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG)        3,500-4,000        3,500-4,000   
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,500-2,700        2,500-2,700      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,600-2,800        2,600-2,800   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500
     Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        4,200-4,800        4,200-4,800     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,200        3,600-4,200
     Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG)        4,200-4,600        4,200-4,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,900-5,500        4,900-5,500
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,600-4,800        4,600-4,800
     Rice Shriram new (100 INR/KG)    5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-14,000        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    6,100-6,500        6,100-6,500    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,500-5,900        5,500-5,900
     Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG)    6,000-6,200        6,000-6,200   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 20.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 20 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.