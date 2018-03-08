Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- March 08, 2018

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-March 8, 2018 Nagpur, Mar 8 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. About 1,900 bags of gram and 1,250 bags of tuar reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. * Moong Chamki showed weak tendency in open market here on poor demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,300-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,200-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,400, Gram – 3,700-3,900, Gram Super best – 5,400-5,800 * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,250-3,500 3,300-3,650 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,500-4,010 3,500-4,100 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,700-1,786 1,680-1,750 Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,050 Desi gram Raw 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,100 12,500-13,100 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Tuar Gavarani New 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor dal medium 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,700-6,700 5,700-6,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,400-7,900 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,800-8,500 7,800-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,500 5,900-6,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,300 4,800-5,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,600-2,700 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,450 2,350-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-4,000 3,200-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,500 4,900-5,500 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram new (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,500 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of thundery development towards evening. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)