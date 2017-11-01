Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- November 01, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-November 01 Nagpur, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar Karanataka reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing belts. * Rice Chinnor variety reported strong in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,950-4,075, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-6,000, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,700-8,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,900-7,200, Gram – 4,700-4,800, Gram Super best – 7,100-7,300 * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,700-4,807 3,700-4,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,500-3,935 3,550-3,940 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,688 1,600-1,642 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Desi gram Raw 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,200 12,500-13,200 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,200-6,400 6,000-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,750-5,150 4,800-5,200 Tuar Gavarani New 3,750-3,850 3,750-3,850 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,400 4,200-4,500 Masoor dal best 4,900-5,400 4,900-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,400 6,800-7,400 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,200 5,600-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,100-7,100 6,100-7,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,200 5,200-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,150 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,600 3,250-3,600 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 4,700-5,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,400-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)