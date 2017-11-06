FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- November 06, 2017
November 6, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- November 06, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-November 6

Nagpur, Nov 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
Marketing Committee (APMC) on good seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from
producing belts. Notable hike in Maadhya Pradesh gram prices and repeated enquiries from
South-based millers also boosted sentiment , according to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties reported higher in open market on renewed demand from local traders 
     amid tight supply from producing belts.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties recovered in open market here on increased buying support from local 
     traders.

   * Masoor and Moong varieties jacked up in open market here on good buying support from 
     local traders and thin arrival from producing regions.
                                                        
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,950-4,050, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,900-6,100, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,700-8,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,700-4,800, Gram Super best 
    – 7,300-7,500

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,700-5,000         3,500-4,800
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,550-4,110         3,500-3,950
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,600-1,690        1,600-1,710
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,500-8,000        7,500-7,800
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,600-7,000        6,300-7,000
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            3,800-3,900        3,700-3,800
     Desi gram Raw                4,800-4,900         4,700-4,800
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,200        12,500-13,200
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,200-6,400        6,000-6,300
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,800-6,000        5,700-6,000
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,600-5,800        5,300-5,600
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,000-5,300        4,800-5,200
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,000-4,150        3,800-3,900
     Tuar Karnataka             4,300-4,600        4,100-4,400
     Masoor dal best            5,100-5,400        4,900-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,700-4,900        4,500-4,800
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,000-7,500         6,800-7,400
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,300-6,600        6,300-6,500
     Moong dal Chilka            5,600-6,200        5,600-6,100
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,500       8,000-8,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,100-7,100        6,100-7,100    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,200-6,200        5,200-6,100     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,300        5,000-5,300
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-3,000         2,800-3,000
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,000        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,400-3,800        3,400-3,800   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,900        1,750-1,90   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,450        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,150        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,000-3,600        3,000-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,500        3,000-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,250-3,600        3,250-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,700-5,000        4,700-5,000
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,300-4,500        4,300-4,400   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-14,000        10,000-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,700-5,000        4,700-5,000   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
