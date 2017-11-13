FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- November 13, 2017
#Domestic News
November 13, 2017 / 8:54 AM / Updated a day ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- November 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-November 13

Nagpur, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local traders amid high moisture content
arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment in thin trading
activity, according to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties recovered here on good seasonal demand from local traders.

   * Masoor dal reported higher in open market on increased marriage season demand from 
     local traders.
                                                          
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,900-6,100, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,900-8,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,800-4,900, Gram Super best 
    – 7,300-7,500

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,500-4,580         3,600-4,640
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,700-4,075
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,600-1,670        1,600-1,640
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,600-7,000        6,600-7,000
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            3,800-3,900        3,800-3,900
     Desi gram Raw                4,750-4,850         4,700-4,800
     Gram Kabuli                12,400-13,000        12,400-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,200-6,400        6,100-6,400
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,800-6,100        5,800-6,000
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,700-5,900        5,600-5,800
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,200-5,600        5,000-5,300
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,100-4,200        4,000-4,150
     Tuar Karnataka             4,400-4,700        4,300-4,600
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,400        5,100-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,800-5,000        4,700-4,900
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,000-7,500         7,000-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,300-6,600        6,300-6,600
     Moong dal Chilka            5,600-6,200        5,600-6,200
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,800       8,000-8,800 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,500-7,000        5,500-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,100-6,300        5,100-6,300     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,400        5,000-5,400
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-3,000         2,800-3,000
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,000        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,400-3,800        3,400-3,800   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,900        1,750-1,90   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,450        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,150        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,300-2,700        2,300-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,500        3,000-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,250-3,600        3,250-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,800-5,100        4,800-5,100
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,400-4,600        4,400-4,600   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-14,000        10,000-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,700-5,000        4,700-5,000   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.3 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 13
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
