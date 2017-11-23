Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- November 23, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-November 23 Nagpur, Nov 23 (Reuters) – Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local millers amid increased supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram firmed up again in open market here on renewed demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar gavarani quoted weak in open market here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. * Moong Chamki reported higher in open market on good buying support from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,000-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,500-4,650, Gram Super best – 7,300-7,500 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,750-4,530 3,750-4,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,600-4,000 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,708 1,600-1,698 Gram Super Best Bold 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,650-4,750 4,600-4,700 Desi gram Raw 4,950-5,050 4,900-5,000 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,000 12,400-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Tuar Gavarani New 4,100-4,200 4,150-4,250 Tuar Karnataka 4,550-4,850 4,550-4,850 Masoor dal best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,100-7,500 7,100-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,700 6,300-6,700 Moong dal Chilka 5,200-6,000 5,200-6,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,100-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 5,800-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-6,400 5,300-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,150 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,700 2,300-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,600 3,250-3,600 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)