Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- November 27, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-November 27 Nagpur, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh gram pries and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties move down in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties recovered in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,000-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,500-4,650, Gram Super best – 7,300-7,500 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,700-4,600 3,600-4,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,600-3,940 3,500-3,900 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,696 1,600-1,696 Gram Super Best Bold 7,000-7,800 7,000-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,400-6,800 6,500-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,800 4,750-4,850 Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,000 4,950-5,050 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,000 12,400-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,200-6,400 6,100-6,300 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,900-6,100 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,400-5,700 5,300-5,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,100-5,350 5,000-5,300 Tuar Gavarani New 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,100 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,800 4,400-4,700 Masoor dal best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,100-7,500 7,100-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,700 6,300-6,700 Moong dal Chilka 5,200-6,000 5,200-6,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,100-7,500 7,100-7,600 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 5,800-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-6,400 5,300-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-3,000 2,850-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,150 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,700 2,300-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,600 3,250-3,600 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-14,000 10,200-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-7,500 5,300-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)