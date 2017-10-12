Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 12, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-October 12 Nagpur, Oct 12 (Reuters) – Gram prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers. Sharp fall on NCDEX, weak trend in other foodgrain mandis and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. About 500 of gram bags and 200 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram prices moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased arrival from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar gavarani showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. * Major rice varieties firmed up in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,850-3,925, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,900-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,800-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,900-7,200, Gram – 5,000-5,025, Gram Super best – 7,800-8,300 * Wheat and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak deals. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,300-5,350 4,300-5,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,400-3,940 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,586-1,664 1,590-1,675 Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Desi gram Raw 5,000-5,100 5,100-5,200 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,200 12,500-13,200 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Tuar Gavarani New 3,800-3,900 3,900-4,000 Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,100 5,500-6,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,700 8,000-8,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,500 6,500-7,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,600 5,600-6,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,400-2,500 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,200-2,300 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,600 3,250-3,500 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,400 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,500-4,900 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,200-4,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : 0.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)