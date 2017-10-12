FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
October 12, 2017 / 8:33 AM / in 6 days

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 12, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-October 12

Nagpur, Oct 12 (Reuters) – Gram prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers. Sharp fall on NCDEX, weak trend in
other foodgrain mandis and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices.   
About 500 of gram bags and 200 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Desi gram prices moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased 
     arrival from producing belts.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar gavarani showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local 
     traders amid good supply from producing belts.

   * Major rice varieties firmed up in open market on increased festival season 
     demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. 
                                                  
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,850-3,925, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,900-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,800-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,900-7,200, Gram – 5,000-5,025, Gram Super best 
    – 7,800-8,300

   * Wheat and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak deals. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,300-5,350         4,300-5,400
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,400-3,940
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,586-1,664        1,590-1,675
     Gram Super Best Bold            8,000-8,500        8,000-8,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Desi gram Raw                5,000-5,100         5,100-5,200
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,200        12,500-13,200
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,100-6,300        6,100-6,300
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,700-6,000        5,700-6,000
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,600-5,800        5,600-5,800
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,800-3,900        3,900-4,000
     Tuar Karnataka             4,300-4,600        4,300-4,600
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,000-7,500         7,000-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,200-6,800        6,200-6,800
     Moong dal Chilka            5,500-6,100        5,500-6,100
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,700       8,000-8,700 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,500-7,500        6,500-7,500    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,600-6,600        5,600-6,600     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-3,000         2,800-3,000
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,100        2,900-3,100
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,800-4,400        3,800-4,400   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,700-1,850        1,700-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,500        3,000-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,400-2,500   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,200-2,300   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,500-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,250-3,600        3,250-3,500    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,600-5,000        4,600-4,800
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,200-4,500        4,200-4,400   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-14,000        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,400    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    4,700-4,900        4,500-4,900    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,400-4,600        4,200-4,400   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,100        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,700-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 0.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

