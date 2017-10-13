FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 13, 2017
October 13, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 8 days ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-October 13

Nagpur, Oct 13 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high
moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses
and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices.   
About 600 of gram bags and 400 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar Karnataka reported down in open market on lack of demand from local 
     traders amid good supply from producing belts.

   * Moong Chamki reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders. 
                                                  
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,850-3,925, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,900-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,800-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,900-7,200, Gram – 5,000-5,025, Gram Super best 
    – 7,800-8,300

   * Wheat and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak deals. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,400-5,270         4,400-5,350
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,400-3,800         3,400-3,920
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,586-1,664        1,590-1,675
     Gram Super Best Bold            8,000-8,500        8,000-8,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Desi gram Raw                5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,200        12,500-13,200
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,100-6,300        6,100-6,300
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,700-6,000        5,700-6,000
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,600-5,800        5,600-5,800
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,800-3,900        3,800-3,900
     Tuar Karnataka             4,200-4,500        4,300-4,600
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,000-7,500         7,000-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,200-6,800        6,200-6,800
     Moong dal Chilka            5,500-6,100        5,500-6,100
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            6,900-7,400        7,000-7,500
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,700       8,000-8,700 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,500-7,500        6,500-7,500    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,600-6,600        5,600-6,600     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-3,000         2,800-3,000
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,100        2,900-3,100
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,800-4,400        3,800-4,400   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,700-1,850        1,700-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,500        3,000-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,250-3,600        3,250-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,600-5,000        4,600-5,000
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,200-4,500        4,200-4,400   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-14,000        10,000-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    4,700-4,900        4,700-4,900    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,400-4,600        4,400-4,600   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,100        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,700-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

