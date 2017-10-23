Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 23, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – Open Market-October 23 Nagpur, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Tuar gavarani and Masoor varieties reported down in open market here on lack of demand from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also affected sentiment. Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no trading activity was reported till 1.00 pm because of Diwali festival mood of brokers. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Other varieties of tuar quoted steady in open market here in absence of buyers ample stock in ready position. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,000, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-6,000, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,800-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,900-7,200, Gram – 5,000-5,025, Gram Super best – 7,100-7,300 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak deals. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,300-4,875 4,300-5,020 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,960 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,592-1,782 1,586-1,664 Gram Super Best Bold 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,400-6,800 6,400-6,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Desi gram Raw 4,950-5,050 4,950-5,050 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,200 12,500-13,200 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,000 4,000-4,100 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,200 5,200-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,400-4,800 4,800-5,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,200-6,600 6,200-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,400 6,900-7,400 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,200 6,200-7,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,200 5,200-6,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,000-5,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,600 3,250-3,600 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)