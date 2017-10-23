FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 23, 2017
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 23, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 23, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – Open Market-October 23

Nagpur, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Tuar gavarani and Masoor varieties reported down in open market here
on lack of demand from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. Downward trend in
Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also affected sentiment. Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no
trading activity was reported till 1.00 pm because of Diwali festival mood of brokers.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Other varieties of tuar quoted steady in open market here in absence of buyers ample 
     stock in ready position.
                                                        
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,000, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-6,000, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,800-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,900-7,200, Gram – 5,000-5,025, Gram Super best 
    – 7,100-7,300

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak deals. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,300-4,875         4,300-5,020
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,500-3,800         3,500-3,960
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,592-1,782        1,586-1,664
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,400-6,800        6,400-6,800
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,100-5,200        5,100-5,200
     Desi gram Raw                4,950-5,050         4,950-5,050
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,200        12,500-13,200
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,000-6,200        6,000-6,200
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,600-5,900        5,600-5,900
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,300-5,600        5,300-5,600
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,900-4,000        4,000-4,100
     Tuar Karnataka             4,200-4,500        4,200-4,500
     Masoor dal best            4,800-5,200        5,200-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,400-4,800        4,800-5,000
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        6,800-7,200         6,800-7,200
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,200-6,600        6,200-6,600
     Moong dal Chilka            5,400-5,800        5,400-5,800
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            6,900-7,400        6,900-7,400
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,500       8,000-8,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,200-7,200        6,200-7,200    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,200-6,200        5,200-6,200     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,100-5,400        5,000-5,300
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-3,000         2,800-3,000
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,100        2,900-3,100
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,800-4,400        3,800-4,400   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,700-1,850        1,700-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,500        3,000-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,250-3,600        3,250-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,600-5,000        4,600-5,000
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,200-4,500        4,200-4,400   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-14,000        10,000-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    4,700-4,900        4,700-4,900    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,400-4,600        4,400-4,600   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,100        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,700-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.