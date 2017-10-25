FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 25, 2017
#Domestic News
October 25, 2017 / 8:50 AM / in a day

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 25, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-October 25

Nagpur, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions.
High moisture content arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh prices also affected
sentiment, according to sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Desi gram raw reported weak in open market on lack of demand from local traders.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar Karnataka quoted weak in open market here in absence of buyers amid good 
     stock position.

   * Batri dal declined in open market on lack of demand from local traders.
                                                        
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,000, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-6,000, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,800-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,900-7,200, Gram – 5,000-5,025, Gram Super best 
    – 7,100-7,300

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,300-4,600         4,300-4,700
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,600-3,950
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,592-1,782        1,586-1,664
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,400-6,800        6,400-6,800
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,100-5,200        5,100-5,200
     Desi gram Raw                4,900-5,000         4,950-5,050
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,200        12,500-13,200
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,000-6,200        6,000-6,200
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,600-5,900        5,600-5,900
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,300-5,600        5,300-5,600
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,850-3,950        4,000-4,100
     Tuar Karnataka             4,100-4,400        4,200-4,500
     Masoor dal best            4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200
     Masoor dal medium            4,400-4,800        4,400-4,800
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        6,800-7,200         6,800-7,200
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,200-6,600        6,200-6,600
     Moong dal Chilka            5,400-5,800        5,400-5,800
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            6,900-7,400        6,900-7,400
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,500       8,000-8,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,200-7,200        6,200-7,200    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,200-6,200        5,200-6,200     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,300        5,000-5,300
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-3,000         2,800-3,000
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,100        2,900-3,100
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,800-4,400        3,800-4,400   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,700-1,850        1,700-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,500        3,000-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,250-3,600        3,250-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,600-5,000        4,600-5,000
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,200-4,500        4,200-4,400   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-14,000        10,000-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    4,700-4,900        4,700-4,900    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,400-4,600        4,400-4,600   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,100        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,700-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
