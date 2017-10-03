Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 3, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-October 3 Nagpur, Oct 3 (Reuters) – Gram prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices. About 100 of gram and 600 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram declined in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good arrival from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties moved down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Udid varieties and Lakhodi dal reported weak in open market on poor demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,800-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,500-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-7,000, Gram – 5,500-5,600, Gram Super best – 7,800-8,300 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in limited deals. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,450-5,350 4,400-5,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,500-3,970 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,590-1,686 1,580-1,665 Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Desi gram Raw 5,500-5,800 5,600-5,900 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,200 12,500-13,200 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,100-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,800-6,000 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,700-6,000 5,800-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,200-5,400 5,400-5,600 Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,000 4,100-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,600 4,550-4,750 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,200-6,600 6,200-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,200 5,500-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,900-8,500 8,200-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,700 6,100-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,300 5,500-6,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,950 2,900-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibilities of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)