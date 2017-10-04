FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 4, 2017
#Domestic News
October 4, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 14 days ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 4, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-October 4

Nagpur, Oct 4 (Reuters) – Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions.
Easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected
sentiment.  
About 400 of gram bags were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. 
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka reported weak in open market here in absence of 
     buyers.   

   * Rice varieties reported down in open market on poor buying support from local 
     traders amid good supply from producing regions. 
                                                  
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,175, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,800-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,500-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-7,000, Gram – 5,500-5,625, Gram Super best 
    – 7,800-8,300

   * Wheat and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in limited deals. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,400-5,170         4,450-5,340
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,500-3,970
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,590-1,675        1,580-1,685
     Gram Super Best Bold            8,000-8,500        8,000-8,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,200-7,600        7,200-7,600
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,700-5,800        5,700-5,800
     Desi gram Raw                5,500-5,800         5,500-5,800
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,200        12,500-13,200
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,100-6,400        6,100-6,400
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,700-6,000        5,700-6,000
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,850-3,950        3,900-4,000
     Tuar Karnataka             4,250-4,550        4,300-4,600
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        6,800-7,500         6,800-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,200-6,600        6,200-6,600
     Moong dal Chilka            5,500-6,200        5,500-6,200
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,900-8,500       7,900-8,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,700        5,800-6,700    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,200-6,300        5,200-6,300     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,750-2,950         2,750-2,950
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,000        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,800-4,400        3,800-4,400   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,700-1,850        1,700-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,400        3,100-3,400    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,700-2,900        2,800-3,100    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,400-2,600      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,650-4,050        3,700-4,100     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,300-3,600        3,400-3,700    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,600-4,800        4,800-5,000
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,200-4,400        4,400-4,600   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-13,500        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    4,500-4,900        4,800-5,200    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,200-4,400        4,500-4,700   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,100        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,700-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 20.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 20
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

