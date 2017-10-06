Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 6, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-October 6 Nagpur, Oct 6 (Reuters) – Gram prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices. About 450 of gram bags and 600 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka reported higher in open market on renewed festival season demand from local traders. * Lakhodi dal showed upward tendency in open market on good demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,175, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,800-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,500-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-7,000, Gram – 5,500-5,625, Gram Super best – 7,800-8,300 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in limited deals. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,475-5,100 4,400-5,000 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,500-3,920 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,590-1,678 1,590-1,675 Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Desi gram Raw 5,450-5,750 5,450-5,750 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,200 12,500-13,200 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,000 3,850-3,950 Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,600 4,250-4,550 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,700-7,400 6,700-7,400 Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 5,400-6,100 5,400-6,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,400 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,900-8,500 7,900-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,700 5,800-6,700 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,300 5,200-6,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,000 2,750-2,950 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,650-4,050 3,650-4,050 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : 0.6 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)