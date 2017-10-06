FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- October 6, 2017
#Domestic News
October 6, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-October 6

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-October 6

Nagpur, Oct 6 (Reuters) – Gram prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward
trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up
prices.  
About 450 of gram bags and 600 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. 
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka reported higher in open market on renewed festival 
     season demand from local traders.

   * Lakhodi dal showed upward tendency in open market on good demand from local 
     traders. 
                                                  
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,175, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,800-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,500-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-7,000, Gram – 5,500-5,625, Gram Super best 
    – 7,800-8,300

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in limited deals. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,475-5,100         4,400-5,000
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,500-3,920
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,590-1,678        1,590-1,675
     Gram Super Best Bold            8,000-8,500        8,000-8,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,200-7,600        7,200-7,600
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,700-5,800        5,700-5,800
     Desi gram Raw                5,450-5,750         5,450-5,750
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,200        12,500-13,200
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,100-6,400        6,100-6,400
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,700-6,000        5,700-6,000
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,900-4,000        3,850-3,950
     Tuar Karnataka             4,300-4,600        4,250-4,550
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        6,700-7,400         6,700-7,400
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,100-6,500        6,100-6,500
     Moong dal Chilka            5,400-6,100        5,400-6,100
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,000-7,400        7,000-7,500
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,900-8,500       7,900-8,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,700        5,800-6,700    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,200-6,300        5,200-6,300     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-3,000         2,750-2,950
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,000        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,800-4,400        3,800-4,400   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,700-1,850        1,700-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,400        3,000-3,400    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,700-2,900        2,700-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,650-4,050        3,650-4,050     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,300-3,600        3,300-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,600-4,800        4,600-4,800
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,200-4,400        4,200-4,400   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-13,500        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    4,500-4,900        4,500-4,900    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,200-4,400        4,200-4,400   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,100        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,700-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 0.6 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

