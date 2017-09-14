Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 14, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-September 14 Nagpur, Sept 14 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices. About 500 of gram and 150 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram recovered in open market on goo seasonal demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Jowar varieties reported weak in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,100-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,300-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,100, Gram – 5,700-5,900, Gram Super best – 8,300-8,700 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,000-5,765 4,800-5,765 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,600-4,120 3,500-4,100 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,682 1,572-1,614 Gram Super Best Bold 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Desi gram Raw 6,050-6,200 6,000-6,150 Gram Kabuli 12,000-13,000 12,000-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Tuar Gavarani New 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-4,900 4,800-5,000 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Masoor dal medium 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,200 5,500-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,500 6,500-7,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 3,000-3,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,800 2,200-2,800 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,800-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : 5.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)