Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 14, 2017
September 14, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 14, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-September 14

Nagpur, Sept 14 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply
from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries
from South-based millers also jacked up prices. 
About 500 of gram and 150 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Desi gram recovered in open market on goo seasonal demand from local traders. 
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply 
     position.   

   * Jowar varieties reported weak in open market on lack of demand from local traders 
     amid good supply from producing belts. 
                                                  
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,100-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 8,300-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,100, Gram – 5,700-5,900, Gram Super best 
    – 8,300-8,700

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and 
     settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  5,000-5,765         4,800-5,765
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,600-4,120         3,500-4,100
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,600-1,682        1,572-1,614
     Gram Super Best Bold            8,500-9,000        8,500-9,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,600-8,000        7,600-8,000
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,900-6,000        5,900-6,000
     Desi gram Raw                6,050-6,200         6,000-6,150
     Gram Kabuli                12,000-13,000        12,000-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,500-6,800        6,500-6,800
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,100-6,400        6,100-6,400
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,400-5,700        5,400-5,700
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,350-4,450        4,350-4,450
     Tuar Karnataka             4,700-4,900        4,800-5,000
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500
     Masoor dal medium            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,000-7,500         7,000-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-6,800        6,500-6,800
     Moong dal Chilka            5,500-6,200        5,500-6,200
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,000-8,000        7,000-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500       8,500-9,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,500-7,500        6,500-7,500    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        6,000-7,000        6,000-7,000     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,100-5,600        5,100-5,600
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,900-3,100         3,000-3,200
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,100        2,900-3,100
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,800-4,400        3,800-4,400   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,300-3,800        3,300-3,800    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,800        2,200-2,800           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,300-3,400        3,300-3,400    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-3,200        2,800-3,200    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,600-2,900        2,600-2,900      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,800-4,000        3,800-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,500-3,800        3,500-3,800    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-13,500        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,300-4,500        4,300-4,500   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,100        2,000-2,200    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,700-2,000        1,800-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 5.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

