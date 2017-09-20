Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 20, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-September 20 Nagpur, Sept 20 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar price reported storng in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid weak arrival from producing belts because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices. About 500 of gram and 150 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani firmed up in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Wheat mill quality and Sharbati varieties reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,200-6,400, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,700-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,400, Gram – 5,700-5,900, Gram Super best – 8,300-8,700 * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,800-5,710 4,800-5,700 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,070 3,600-4,070 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,682 1,572-1,614 Gram Super Best Bold 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Desi gram Raw 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Kabuli 12,000-13,000 12,000-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Tuar Gavarani New 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Masoor dal medium 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,800 7,200-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,400 5,500-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,500 5,500-6,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,800 5,200-5,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,300-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,800 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : 7.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)