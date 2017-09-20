FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 20, 2017
#Domestic News
September 20, 2017 / 7:53 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 20, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-September 20

Nagpur, Sept 20 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar price reported storng in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid weak arrival
from producing belts because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram
prices and reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices. 
About 500 of gram and 150 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. 
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar gavarani firmed up in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid 
     tight supply from producing regions.   

   * Wheat mill quality and Sharbati varieties reported down in open market on poor 
     demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. 
                                                  
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,200-6,400, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,700-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,400, Gram – 5,700-5,900, Gram Super best 
    – 8,300-8,700

   * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,800-5,710         4,800-5,700
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,800-4,070         3,600-4,070
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,600-1,682        1,572-1,614
     Gram Super Best Bold            8,500-9,000        8,500-9,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,600-8,000        7,600-8,000
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000
     Desi gram Raw                6,000-6,200         6,000-6,200
     Gram Kabuli                12,000-13,000        12,000-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,500-6,800        6,500-6,800
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,200-6,400        6,200-6,400
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        6,000-6,200        6,000-6,200
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,500-5,800        5,500-5,800
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,500-4,600        4,500-4,600
     Tuar Karnataka             4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500
     Masoor dal medium            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,200-7,800         7,200-7,800
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000
     Moong dal Chilka            5,500-6,400        5,500-6,400
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000       8,000-9,000 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,000-7,000        6,000-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,500-6,500        5,500-6,500     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,200-5,800        5,200-5,800
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          3,000-3,200         3,000-3,200
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,100        2,900-3,100
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,800-4,400        3,800-4,400   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,700-1,850        1,800-1,900   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,300-3,800    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,800           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,300-3,400        3,300-3,400    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-3,200        2,800-3,200    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,400-2,600        2,400-2,600      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,800-4,000        3,800-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,500-3,800        3,500-3,800    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-13,500        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,300-4,500        4,300-4,500   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,100        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,700-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 7.5 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

