FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 21, 2017
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
September 21, 2017 / 8:08 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 21, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-September 21

Nagpur, Sept 21 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar price moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid high moisture content
arrival. Downward trend on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of
stock from stockists also pushed down prices. 
About 400 of gram and 100 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Desi gram reported weak in open market on lack of demand from local traders. 
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar Karnataka declined in open market on poor demand from local traders amid 
     good supply from producing regions.   

   * Moong Chamki reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid 
     good supply from producing belts. 
                                                  
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,200-6,400, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,700-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,400, Gram – 5,700-5,900, Gram Super best 
    – 8,300-8,700

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,900-5,560         4,900-5,730
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,700-4,050         3,800-4,070
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,600-1,670        1,600-1,685
     Gram Super Best Bold            8,500-9,000        8,500-9,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,600-8,000        7,600-8,000
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000
     Desi gram Raw                5,950-6,150         6,000-6,200
     Gram Kabuli                12,000-13,000        12,000-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,500-6,800        6,500-6,800
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,200-6,400        6,200-6,400
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        6,000-6,200        6,000-6,200
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,500-5,800        5,500-5,800
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,500-4,600        4,500-4,600
     Tuar Karnataka             4,700-4,900        4,800-5,000

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.