Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 21, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-September 21 Nagpur, Sept 21 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar price moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Downward trend on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. About 400 of gram and 100 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram reported weak in open market on lack of demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar Karnataka declined in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Moong Chamki reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,200-6,400, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,700-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,400, Gram – 5,700-5,900, Gram Super best – 8,300-8,700 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,900-5,560 4,900-5,730 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,700-4,050 3,800-4,070 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,670 1,600-1,685 Gram Super Best Bold 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Desi gram Raw 5,950-6,150 6,000-6,200 Gram Kabuli 12,000-13,000 12,000-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Tuar Gavarani New 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-4,900 4,800-5,000