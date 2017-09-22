Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 22, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-September 22 Nagpur, Sept 22 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar price recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices. About 400 of gram and 300 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani firmed up in open market on renewed festival season demand from local traders. * Lakhodi dal reported weak in open market on lack of demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,200-6,400, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,700-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,400, Gram – 5,700-5,900, Gram Super best – 8,300-8,700 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,800-5,750 4,800-5,560 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,050 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,600-1,675 1,600-1,670 Gram Super Best Bold 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Desi gram Raw 5,950-6,150 6,000-6,200 Gram Kabuli 12,000-13,000 12,000-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Tuar Gavarani New 4,550-4,650 4,500-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Masoor dal medium 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,800 7,200-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,400 5,500-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,400 6,900-7,400 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,500 5,500-6,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,800 5,200-5,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 3,000-3,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : 5.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)