Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 25, 2017
#Domestic News
September 25, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 23 days ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 25, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-September 25

Nagpur, Sept 25 (Reuters) – Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions.
Sharp fall on NCDEX, downward trend  in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content
arrival also affected prices here.  
About 100 of gram and 300 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties reported weak in open market here on subdued demand from local 
     traders amid release of stock from stockists. 
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties declined in open market here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking 
     selling by stockists at higher level.   

   * Moong varieties reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid 
     good supply from producing regions.
 
                                                  
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,050, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,000-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,700-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-7,000, Gram – 5,400-5,600, Gram Super best 
    – 7,800-8,300

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,850-5,575         4,850-5,640
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,700-3,950
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,575-1,640        1,600-1,695
     Gram Super Best Bold            8,000-8,500        8,300-8,800
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,400-7,600        7,600-8,000
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,700-5,800        5,800-6,000
     Desi gram Raw                5,700-6,000         6,000-6,200
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,200        12,500-13,200
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,200-6,400        6,500-6,800
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,000-6,200        6,200-6,400
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,600-5,800        5,800-6,000
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,000-5,400        5,500-5,700
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,100-4,200        4,300-4,400
     Tuar Karnataka             4,500-4,700        4,700-4,900
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        6,800-7,200         7,000-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,300-6,600        6,500-7,000
     Moong dal Chilka            5,500-6,200        5,500-6,400
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            6,900-7,400        6,900-7,400
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000       8,000-9,000 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,000-7,000        6,000-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,500-6,500        5,500-6,500     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,200-5,800        5,200-5,800
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,900-3,100         2,900-3,100
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,100        2,900-3,100
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,800-4,400        3,800-4,400   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,700-1,850        1,700-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,300-3,400        3,300-3,400    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-3,200        2,800-3,200    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,400-2,600        2,400-2,600      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,800-4,000        3,800-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,500-3,800        3,500-3,800    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-13,500        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,300-4,500        4,300-4,500   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,100        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,700-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. It may be partly cloudy towards evening or night. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.