Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 25, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-September 25 Nagpur, Sept 25 (Reuters) – Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Sharp fall on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also affected prices here. About 100 of gram and 300 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported weak in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties declined in open market here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Moong varieties reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,050, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,000-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,700-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-7,000, Gram – 5,400-5,600, Gram Super best – 7,800-8,300 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,850-5,575 4,850-5,640 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,700-3,950 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,575-1,640 1,600-1,695 Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,500 8,300-8,800 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,400-7,600 7,600-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,700-5,800 5,800-6,000 Desi gram Raw 5,700-6,000 6,000-6,200 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,200 12,500-13,200 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,200-6,400 6,500-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,000-6,200 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,600-5,800 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,000-5,400 5,500-5,700 Tuar Gavarani New 4,100-4,200 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,700 4,700-4,900 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 7,000-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,600 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,200 5,500-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,400 6,900-7,400 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,500 5,500-6,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,800 5,200-5,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. It may be partly cloudy towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)