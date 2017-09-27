Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 27, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-September 27 Nagpur, Sept 27 (Reuters) – Gram prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. About 300 of gram and 150 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw moved down in open market here in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Rice BPT, HMT and Shriram varieties reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,250, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,000-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,700-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-7,000, Gram – 5,500-5,650, Gram Super best – 7,800-8,300 * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,700-5,551 4,680-5,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,750-3,910 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,580-1,664 1,550-1,650 Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Desi gram Raw 5,650-5,950 5,700-6,000 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,200 12,500-13,200 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Tuar Gavarani New 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,200 5,500-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,400 6,900-7,400 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,500 5,500-6,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,300-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,500-3,800 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,200 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,500-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)