Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 29, 2017
#Domestic News
September 29, 2017 / 9:09 AM / in 18 days

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Septmember 29, 2017

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-September 29

Nagpur, Sept 29 (Reuters) – Gram prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices and release of
stock from stockists also pulled down prices.  
About 200 of gram and 600 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Desi gram reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid 
     increased arrival from producing regions. 
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here in absence of buyers amid ample 
     stock in ready position.   

   * Udid varieties reported higher in open market on good demand from local traders amid 
     weak supply from producing regions. 
                                                  
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,250, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,000-6,200, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,700-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-7,000, Gram – 5,500-5,650, Gram Super best 
    – 7,800-8,300

   * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,400-5,150         4,500-5,200
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,500-3,970         3,750-3,910
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,580-1,664        1,550-1,650
     Gram Super Best Bold            8,000-8,500        8,000-8,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,400-7,600        7,400-7,600
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,700-5,800        5,700-5,800
     Desi gram Raw                5,600-5,900         5,650-5,950
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,200        12,500-13,200
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,200-6,400        6,200-6,400
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,000-6,200        6,000-6,200
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,600-5,800        5,600-5,800
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,000-5,400        5,000-5,400
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,100-4,200        4,100-4,200
     Tuar Karnataka             4,550-4,750        4,550-4,750
     Masoor dal best            5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        6,800-7,200         6,800-7,200
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,300-6,600        6,300-6,600
     Moong dal Chilka            5,500-6,200        5,500-6,200
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,200-9,000       8,000-9,000 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,100-7,000        6,000-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,500-6,500        5,500-6,500     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,900-3,100         2,900-3,100
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,000        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,800-4,400        3,800-4,400   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,700-1,850        1,700-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,100-3,400        3,100-3,400    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-3,100        2,800-3,100    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,400-2,600        2,400-2,600      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,700-4,100        3,700-4,100     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,400-3,700        3,400-3,700    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,400-4,600        4,400-4,600   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-13,500        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,100        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,700-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibilities of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

Attn : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed on Saturday and Monday on the occasion of Dussera and Gandhi Jayanti.

