2 months ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 06, 2017
June 6, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 2 months ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 06, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 6 

Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, linseed oil in non-edible section moved down at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak trend in
producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish after release of stock from stockists. Trading
activity in other edible oils reported weak as no traders was in mood for any commitment because
of fresh fall in international edible oils. Rumours about custom duty hike on edible oils also
affected sentiment, according to sources

                       *****    

VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyaeban, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,  
    rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today quoted static here in absence of buyers amid good supply from 
     local crushing plants. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to 
     soyabean oil & soymeal, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and poor quality 
     arrival also affected prices. Farmers strike in all over Maharashtra affected
     arrival.
     About 200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    23,000-26,700       23,400-26,700         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    23,100-26,800       23,500-26,800          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     27,300-28,000       27,500-28,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  200               23,500-26,300
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 27,700, Hingoli – 28,300, 
    Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,100, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,300, 
    Nanded – 28,500, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,200.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.                2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         658            658
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         619            619    
    Cottonseed refined                             645            645
    Cottonseed solvent                             625            625
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,150          1,150
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,790          1,790
    Sunflower oil refined                          730            730
    Linseed oil                                    750            740
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,120          1,120
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,380          2,380

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 658            658
    Soyoil Solvent                                 618            618
    Cottonseed refined                             645            645
    Cottonseed solvent                             625            625

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 659            659
    Soyoil Solvent                                 619            617        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         645          645 
    Cottonseed solvent                             625            625

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 664            664
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                664            664
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   666            666
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 665            665
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 665, 
    Baramati – 665, Latur - 664, Nanded – 666, Parbhani – 663,
    Koosnoor – 663, Solapur – 664, Supa – 665, Sangli – 666.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open      Previous Close

    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000        23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 
    Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 30
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

