Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 06, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, linseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak trend in producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish after release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no traders was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in international edible oils. Rumours about custom duty hike on edible oils also affected sentiment, according to sources ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyaeban, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here in absence of buyers amid good supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and poor quality arrival also affected prices. Farmers strike in all over Maharashtra affected arrival. About 200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-26,700 23,400-26,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-26,800 23,500-26,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,300-28,000 27,500-28,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 23,500-26,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 27,700, Hingoli – 28,300, Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,100, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,300, Nanded – 28,500, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 658 658 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 619 619 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 750 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 658 658 Soyoil Solvent 618 618 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 AKOLA Soyoil refined 659 659 Soyoil Solvent 619 617 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 664 664 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 664 664 JALNA Soyoil refined 666 666 NANDED Soyoil refined 665 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 665, Baramati – 665, Latur - 664, Nanded – 666, Parbhani – 663, Koosnoor – 663, Solapur – 664, Supa – 665, Sangli – 666. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 30 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *