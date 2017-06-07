FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 07, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 7, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 2 months ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 07, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 7 

Nagpur, June 7 (Reuters) – Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after as American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy
rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices,
according to sources.

                       *****    

VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut
    KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
     from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil reported demand from South-based 
     plants also jacked up prices.
     About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    24,800-26,900       24,400-26,700         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    24,900-27,000       24,500-26,800          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     27,300-28,000       27,300-28,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  600               24,500-26,500
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 28,800, 
    Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,200, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,800, 
    Nanded – 29,300, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,000.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.                2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         662            658
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         622            619    
    Cottonseed refined                             650            645
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            625
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,150          1,150
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,790          1,790
    Sunflower oil refined                          730            730
    Linseed oil                                    750            750
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,120          1,120
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,360          2,360

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 662            658
    Soyoil Solvent                                 621            618
    Cottonseed refined                             650            645
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            625

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 663            659
    Soyoil Solvent                                 622            617        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         650          645 
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            625

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 668            663
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                667            662
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   668            665
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 668            665
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, 
    Baramati – 668, Latur - 667, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 663,
    Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 665, Supa – 668, Sangli – 669.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000        23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 
    Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 40.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 0.4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 27 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.