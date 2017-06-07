Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 07, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 7 Nagpur, June 7 (Reuters) – Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,800-26,900 24,400-26,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,900-27,000 24,500-26,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,300-28,000 27,300-28,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 24,500-26,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 28,800, Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,200, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,800, Nanded – 29,300, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 658 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 622 619 Cottonseed refined 650 645 Cottonseed solvent 630 625 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,360 2,360 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 662 658 Soyoil Solvent 621 618 Cottonseed refined 650 645 Cottonseed solvent 630 625 AKOLA Soyoil refined 663 659 Soyoil Solvent 622 617 Cottonseed refined oil 650 645 Cottonseed solvent 630 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 668 663 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 662 JALNA Soyoil refined 668 665 NANDED Soyoil refined 668 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, Baramati – 668, Latur - 667, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 663, Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 665, Supa – 668, Sangli – 669. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : 0.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.