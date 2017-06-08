FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 08, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 8, 2017 / 7:58 AM / 2 months ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 08, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 8 

Nagpur, June 8 (Reuters) – Castor and coconut oil in today declined in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on poor offtake by vanaspati millers amid a weak trend in producing regions.
Buying activity in these oils reported weak because of farmers strike and release of stock from
stockists, sources said Thursday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Meanwhile, linseed oil today reported higher here on renewed demand from traders amid 
    tight supply from producing belts.
  * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and 
    rapeseed oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today quoted static here in limited deals. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
     from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil reported demand from South-based 
     plants also jacked up prices.
     About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-27,000       24,800-26,800         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-27,100       24,900-26,900          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,000-28,500       27,500-28,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  400               24,800-26,500
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 28,800, 
    Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,200, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,800, 
    Nanded – 29,300, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,000.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.                2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         663            663
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         623            623    
    Cottonseed refined                             650            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,150          1,150
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,790          1,790
    Sunflower oil refined                          730            730
    Linseed oil                                    760            750
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,120          1,120
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,540          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,350          2,360

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 664            664
    Soyoil Solvent                                 624            624
    Cottonseed refined                             650            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 664            664
    Soyoil Solvent                                 624            624        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         650          650 
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 668            668
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                667            667
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   668            668
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 668            668
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, 
    Baramati – 668, Latur - 667, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 663,
    Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 665, Supa – 668, Sangli – 669.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000        23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 
    Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 39.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 27.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 27 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.