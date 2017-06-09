Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 09, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 9 Nagpur, June 9 (Reuters) – Groundnut oil moved down today in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by good arrival from producing region like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada and weak trend there. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. Traders adopted wait and watch move because of good recovery in overseas oil prices. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported down here on lack of demand from South-based traders. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Weak arrival in other soyabean mandi because of farmers strike and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,100 25,000-27,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,100 25,100-27,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,400-28,900 28,000-28,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 24,900-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -28,300, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 29,100, Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,200, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 29,100, Nanded – 29,300, Solapur – 29,300, Sangli – 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 663 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 623 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,770 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,540 1,540 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 664 664 Soyoil Solvent 624 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 664 664 Soyoil Solvent 624 624 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 668 668 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 667 JALNA Soyoil refined 668 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 668 668 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, Baramati – 668, Latur - 667, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 663, Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 665, Supa – 668, Sangli – 669. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,400-23,800 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.