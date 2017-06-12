Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 12, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 12 Nagpur, June 12 (Reuters) – Groundndut oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section, declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition on NCDEX in soyabean oil prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices here. About 900 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-26,900 25,000-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,000 25,100-27,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,400-28,900 28,400-28,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 24,700-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,000, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 28,900, Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,200, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,900, Nanded – 29,000, Solapur – 29,000, Sangli – 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 663 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 623 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,540 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 664 664 Soyoil Solvent 624 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 664 664 Soyoil Solvent 624 624 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 668 668 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 667 JALNA Soyoil refined 668 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 668 668 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, Baramati – 668, Latur - 667, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 663, Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 665, Supa – 668, Sangli – 669. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,400-23,800 23,400-23,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.