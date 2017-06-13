FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 13, 2017
#Domestic News
June 13, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 2 months ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 13, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 13 

Nagpur, June 13 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American
soya digam prices and downward trend in soyabean oil on NCDEX, according to sources.



                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, 
    rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
     from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidrbha. Fresh rise in other 
     soyabean mandis in the region and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up 
     prices.  
     About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-27,800       25,000-27,400         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-27,900       25,100-27,500          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,400-28,900       28,400-28,900          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  600               24,800-27,500
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,000, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 29,100, 
    Jalna – 28,200, Koosnoor – 28,400, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 29,100, 
    Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,200, Sangli – 29,300.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.                2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         663            663
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         623            623    
    Cottonseed refined                             650            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,120          1,120
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,730          1,730
    Sunflower oil refined                          730            730
    Linseed oil                                    760            760
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,120          1,120
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,350          2,350

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 664            664
    Soyoil Solvent                                 624            624
    Cottonseed refined                             650            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 664            664
    Soyoil Solvent                                 624            624        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         650          650 
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 668            668
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                667            667
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   668            668
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 668            668
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, 
    Baramati – 668, Latur - 667, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 663,
    Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 665, Supa – 668, Sangli – 669.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,400-23,800        23,400-23,800
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 
    Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.5 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely towards
evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 26 degree Celsius
respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

