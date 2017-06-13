Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 13, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 13 Nagpur, June 13 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American soya digam prices and downward trend in soyabean oil on NCDEX, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidrbha. Fresh rise in other soyabean mandis in the region and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,800 25,000-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,900 25,100-27,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,400-28,900 28,400-28,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 24,800-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,000, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 29,100, Jalna – 28,200, Koosnoor – 28,400, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 29,100, Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,200, Sangli – 29,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 663 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 623 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 664 664 Soyoil Solvent 624 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 664 664 Soyoil Solvent 624 624 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 668 668 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 667 JALNA Soyoil refined 668 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 668 668 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, Baramati – 668, Latur - 667, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 663, Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 665, Supa – 668, Sangli – 669. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,400-23,800 23,400-23,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.