Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 15, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 15 Nagpur, June 15 (Reuters) – Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants. Fresh hike in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,000 24,700-27,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,100 25,800-27,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,400-28,900 28,400-28,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 24,800-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,300, Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 28,900, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,500, Sangli – 29,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 668 665 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 625 622 Cottonseed refined 655 650 Cottonseed solvent 635 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 663 Soyoil Solvent 626 623 Cottonseed refined 655 650 Cottonseed solvent 635 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 662 Soyoil Solvent 626 622 Cottonseed refined oil 655 650 Cottonseed solvent 635 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 670 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 669 666 JALNA Soyoil refined 671 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 670 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 671, Baramati – 670, Latur - 669, Nanded – 671, Parbhani – 666, Koosnoor – 669, Solapur – 667, Supa – 670, Sangli – 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,400-23,800 23,400-23,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : 21.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.