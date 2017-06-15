FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 15, 2017
#Domestic News
June 15, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 2 months ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 15, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 15 

Nagpur, June 15 (Reuters) – Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices
also fuelled prices, according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and 
    coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants. Fresh hike in 
     soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean 
     prices also helped to push up prices.  
     About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-27,000       24,700-27,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-27,100       25,800-27,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,400-28,900       28,400-28,900          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  400               24,800-27,000
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,000, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,300, 
    Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 28,900, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, 
    Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,500, Sangli – 29,300.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.                2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         668            665
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         625            622    
    Cottonseed refined                             655            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             635            630
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,120          1,120
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,730          1,730
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    760            760
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,120          1,120
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,350          2,350

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 666            663
    Soyoil Solvent                                 626            623
    Cottonseed refined                             655            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             635            630

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 666            662
    Soyoil Solvent                                 626            622        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         655          650 
    Cottonseed solvent                             635            630

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 670            667
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                669            666
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   671            668
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 670            665
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 671, 
    Baramati – 670, Latur - 669, Nanded – 671, Parbhani – 666,
    Koosnoor – 669, Solapur – 667, Supa – 670, Sangli – 670.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,400-23,800        23,400-23,800
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 
    Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 37.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 21.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 37 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

