2 months ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 16, 2017
June 16, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 2 months ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 16

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 16 

Nagpur, June 16 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment because
of good rise in overseas edible oil prices, adopting `wait and watch’ move, according to
sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, 
    rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid 
     ample stock in ready position. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
     from producing regions. Good recovery on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh 
     soyabean prices also boosted this oilseed prices.  
     About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-28,100       25,000-27,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-28,100       25,100-27,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,600-29,000       28,400-28,900          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  300               24,800-27,700
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,000, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,300, 
    Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 28,900, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, 
    Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,500, Sangli – 29,300.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.                2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         668            668
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         625            625    
    Cottonseed refined                             655            655
    Cottonseed solvent                             635            635
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,120          1,120
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,730          1,730
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    760            760
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,120          1,120
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,350          2,350

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 666            666
    Soyoil Solvent                                 626            626
    Cottonseed refined                             655            655
    Cottonseed solvent                             635            635

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 666            666
    Soyoil Solvent                                 626            626        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         655          655 
    Cottonseed solvent                             635            635

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 670            670
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                669            669
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   671            671
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 670            670
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 671, 
    Baramati – 670, Latur - 669, Nanded – 671, Parbhani – 666,
    Koosnoor – 669, Solapur – 667, Supa – 670, Sangli – 670.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,400-23,800        23,400-23,800
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 
    Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, 
    Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 1.4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 39 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

